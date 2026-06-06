Kimi Antonelli clinches Monaco GP pole after 'magic lap'

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli secured ​pole ​position for ​the Monaco Grand Prix after ⁠a thrilling qualifying battle on Saturday, ⁠edging out Max Verstappen.

The 19-year-old Italian, leading the world championship after four ⁠successive victories, went 0.043 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Verstappen who will start alongside him in the front row.

“It was one of those laps ⁠that we call a magic lap. I was able ​to ⁠put it all together. ‌It was such a close qualifying with Max,” Antonelli, ​who clocked a fastest lap of 1:12.051, said.

“I knew the last lap was good, I was just hoping that it would be enough but it was very close.”

Ferrari, strongly tipped as race favourites, had to be content with the second row on Sunday's grid with Lewis Hamilton third quickest, 0.228s slower, and local favourite Charles Leclerc, winner of the race in 2024, fourth.

Leclerc had been on provisional pole with time running out in Q3, but clipped the wall on his final lap as he tried ​to wrestle it back, stopping his car ‌at Rascasse.

Isack Hadjar, in ⁠the second Red Bull, was ​fifth with Antonelli's teammate George Russell a ​disappointing ‌sixth.

Russell's world championship bid suffered another setback as Antonelli danced his way around Formula One's famed streets in the principality.

Russell is in desperate need of a strong weekend after slipping 43 points behind Antonelli following his retirement from the lead in Canada a fortnight ago.

But the British driver has struggled for pace all weekend, and now faces losing even further ground to Antonelli at a circuit where overtaking is practically impossible.

“I just don't feel like I have got any grip,” said Russell. “I don't really get it.”

Oscar Piastri of McLaren during qualifying in Monaco. Getty Images Info

Antonelli is on a roll and the 19-year-old will be the overwhelming favourite to land a remarkable fifth straight win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hamilton had been quicker than anyone on Friday in a car which had been tipped to excel on this unique, slow-speed track.

But the 41-year-old could not keep pace with Antonelli and Verstappen.

Hamilton bemoaned over the radio that he felt something was wrong with his car.

He later said: “It was tough for us. We were looking so strong in practice, and we barely changed anything, but the car was drastically different once we got to qualifying for some reason, so we have to take a deep dive into that.

“I gave it absolutely everything. I was as close to the barriers as I could be. I thought we almost had it, and then Max put in a good time and then Kimi, too. We lost something going into today, and that's what we need to try to figure out.”