Formula One set for return to Turkey from 2027

The Istanbul Park circuit is set to ​return to the ​Formula One calendar from 2027 ⁠for at least five years, the ⁠Turkish presidency said on Friday.

It marked the culmination of Turkey's years-long campaign to get the race back on the calendar.

On Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan's office made the announcement. An event marking the announcement is scheduled in ⁠Istanbul alongside F1's chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed ​Ben ⁠Sulayem, president of the ‌sport's governing body FIA.

"The return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar is a victory for Turkiye’s passion and belief in sport," President Erdogan said in a statement.

The Turkish GP has been popular among drivers and fans but last hosted a race in 2021 as a stand-in during the pandemic.

It also hosted grands prix between 2005 and 2011, as well as in the 2020 season when Lewis Hamilton won the race to clinch his seventh world championship, equalling Michael Schumacher's record.

Turkey's efforts to get the race back in the country slowed down in 2022.

But in 2024, a company part-owned ⁠by F1 tyre provider Pirelli's ​Turkish branch chairman Lale Cander earned rights to operate ​the Istanbul ‌Park circuit for a 30-year period.

Under the deal, ⁠the new operators were tasked with bringing F1 back in a ⁠long-term deal by 2026 but talks stalled.

In February, Domenicali announced that Istanbul Park was close to a return to the calendar.

Elsewhere, efforts are being made to ensure the return of Formula One to India at the Buddh International Circuit near Delhi, which last hosted an F1 race 13 years back.