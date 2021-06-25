Turkish Grand Prix replaces Singapore on 2021 Formula One calendar

The Turkish race was first put on the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled amid coronavirus travel restrictions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Alexander Albon in action during the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix. Reuters
The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, it was announced on Friday.

The Turkish race was first put on the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled amid coronavirus travel restrictions. The Singapore race was then cancelled for the same reasons at the start of June.

Turkey has been fitted into the Singapore slot, one week after the Russian GP and one week before the Japanese GP, as organisers expect the health situation to improve by then.

"We are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols," said Formula One in a statement.

Formula One has made several changes to its calendar but still plans to stage a record 23 races in 2021. It is counting on a relaxation of travel restrictions, particularly from the UK, where the majority of teams are based.

"The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that has allowed us to travel safely this season," the statement said.

"So far this season we have conducted over 44,000 tests with 27 positive cases, a rate of 0.06 percent, with most coming during the earlier part of the season.

"We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period."

After spending much of the season in Europe, the last nine Grands Prix are scheduled to take place in Asia, Oceania, the Americas and the Middle East.

However, several are still under threat: Sao Paulo on November 7 because of the health situation in the Brazil and Melbourne on November 21 because of stringent Australian travel restrictions.

Published: June 25, 2021 02:43 PM

