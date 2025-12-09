F1 champion Lando Norris to drive with No 1 on his McLaren in 2026

Newly crowned Formula One world champion Lando Norris confirmed that he will drive with the No 1 on his McLaren in 2026.

The ⁠traditional honour is reserved for the reigning ​world champion, a distinction Norris claimed a maiden drivers' title at Sunday's Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris headed into Sunday's season finale in a three-way battle for the title with Red Bull's reigning four-time champion and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Though Verstappen won Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris claimed the title by just two ​points with his third-place finish behind Piastri.

Norris, 26, typically races with the No 4 on the nose of his car. But the Briton gladly will accept the honour of donning the No ‌1 next season.

"It's tradition, it's there for a reason," Norris told Sky Sports News. "It's there because you ‍can go and try grab ‍it and you can work hard to try and get it."

Having the defending champion race with ⁠the No 1 on their car was mandatory until 2014 when drivers had the option of keeping their previous number. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been the only driver to decline the option during that time, choosing to stick with his No 44.

"All of us as a team that gets to have a role in McLaren, or my car, will get to wear that with pride," Norris said. "It's all my mechanics, my engineers, everyone that's part of McLaren gets to have that acknowledgement, too.

"So, it's not for me, it's for them as well. It's their pride, knowing that they put a lot of work and effort into everything that they can also go, 'We're No 1'.

"It's not as cool when you say, 'We are No 4.' So they ⁠will be even happier than I am!"

Verstappen, who has raced as No ​1 since 2022, does not yet ‍know if he will return to the No 33 he raced with previously. The Dutchman said he would have chosen his ⁠favourite No ‌3 when he arrived in F1, but the number was taken at the time by Daniel Ricciardo.

The current ⁠rule states that a number must have been out of F1 for at ⁠least two years before it is used by another driver. So, Verstappen would need to seek permission from Ricciardo, with the Australian having last used the number in 2024.

Norris entered the season finale needing to finish in the top three in the race at the Yas Marina Circuit. In doing so, he finished the season with seven Grand Prix wins in 24 events, while Verstappen won eight. Norris had 18 podium finishes and seven poles.

He is the first McLaren driver to win the F1 championship since Hamilton did so with his first title in 2008. He is the 11th world champion from Britain.