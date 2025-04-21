McLaren driver Oscar Piastri celebrates after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, April 20, 2025. AP

Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix: Piastri hits the front, Verstappen's pace and Hamilton struggles again

We pick out the main talking points after an exciting race in Jeddah

Mina Rzouki
April 21, 2025