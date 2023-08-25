Daniel Ricciardo injures hand in Dutch Grand Prix crash

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital for checks on his wrist after the Australian crashed in Dutch Grand Prix practice on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who made his F1 comeback in Hungary last month as replacement for Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, went into the barriers at the banked turn three early on in the day's second session.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri had crashed at the same point seconds earlier and Ricciardo went straight into the barrier to avoid hitting his compatriot's stricken car.

Read more Max Verstappen aims to give army of home fans reason to celebrate at Dutch GP

The older Australian swore over the team radio, reporting he had hurt his hand, and looked in pain as he climbed out of the car clutching his left wrist.

"Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2," said the FIA.

Media reports said he left the Zandvoort circuit with his left hand in a sling.

AlphaTauri have New Zealander Liam Lawson as their official reserve driver if Ricciardo is unable to continue this weekend but De Vries could also still be an option despite having been dropped.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris upstaged home hero Max Verstappen in a red-flagged second practice.

Despite losing out, Verstappen was calm about his prospects of extending his winning run to nine to match the record of Sebastian Vettel at a track where he has won from pole in the past two years.

"We tried some things and the second practice was a bit more difficult, but otherwise it felt good," said Red Bull's double world champion and runaway series leader.

"The car has a lot of potential to perform well for the rest of the weekend. We will have to fine-tune some things and then I am confident that we can be at the front," added the 25-year-old.