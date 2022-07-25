Niall Horan, Matthew McConaughey and other celebrities at French GP - in pictures

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won an enthralling French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a giant step towards a second F1 title after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

Read more Are Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes back on track?

The Dutchman showed immense control in the searing heat at Circuit Paul Ricard to finish 10.587 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, in his 300th race, with George Russell, in the second Mercedes, third.

It was Verstappen's seventh win this season and the 27th of his career, placing him 63 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

Leclerc accepted the blame after he crashed while leading the race.

The Monegasque driver, who led for 18 laps, lost control of his car at the high-speed Le Beausset corner where he spun and slowed before hitting the tyre barriers.

Leclerc was unhurt but distressed at losing another possible win. "A mistake, my mistake," said Leclerc.

"I think I am performing at the highest level of my career, but if I keep doing these mistakes then it is pointless to perform at a very high level. It's unacceptable. I just need to get on top of those things."

Meanwhile, Hamilton revealed he shed around three kilos after a water bottle malfunction left him sweating in second place.

Hamilton lay on the floor of the cooling-down room before going on the podium.

A number of celebrities were the at French GP on Sunday to enjoy the action. Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, singer Niall Horan and actor Finn Cole were among the famous names in attendance.