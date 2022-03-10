Hamilton and Verstappen set to renew rivalry as F1 pre-season testing begins in Bahrain

Preparations for the 2022 Formula One season continued on Wednesday as pre-season testing got underway at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Following three days of pre-season track work in Spain last month, testing in Bahrain gives the teams and drivers the final chance to prepare for the new season, which begins at the same venue next week.

On the first of the three days in Bahrain, drivers posed for photos on the grid before getting to grips with their cars on the track. Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton were among the drivers present at the circuit, as well as a few new faces at new teams.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was joined by new teammate George Russell, while Kevin Magnussen has returned to Haas after the team terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

