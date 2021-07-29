Lewis Hamilton stands by Silverstone move that forced Max Verstappen crash

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, July 18. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has stood by his overtaking attempt that put his Formula One title rival Max Verstappen out of the British Grand Prix after the seven-time and defending champion said he would do the move "exactly the same way" if the opportunity presented itself.

Mercedes driver Hamilton and Verstappen of Red Bull were battling for the lead on the opening lap of the race at Silverstone when they made contact into the fast, right-handed Copse corner. The collision resulted in a 51G crash for championship leader Verstappen, with the Dutchman flown to hospital for precautionary checks.

Hamilton, deemed predominantly responsible for the incident by stewards, overcame a 10-second time penalty to win on home soil.

"In terms of the move, I would do the move exactly the way I did it last in terms of how I’ve reviewed it and analysed from all my experience," Hamilton, 36, told reporters over a video conference ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

"And my experience over the years speaks for a lot - I won’t change it. None of us ever want to see another driver injured or in harm’s way or put a driver in harm’s way.

"I did give Max a call after the race to check if he was okay and let him know that the respect is still there. It’s perhaps not reciprocated but that’s okay."

The events at Silverstone added an edge to the rivalry between the sport's established star and his heir apparent. It also ratcheted up tensions between their teams.

Red Bull, whose motorsport advisor Helmut Marko called for a one-race ban for Hamilton, have asked for a review of the incident with personnel from the Milton Keynes-based team and Mercedes called to a video meeting with stewards on Thursday.

Verstappen, who holds an eight-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings, also criticised Hamilton and the Mercedes team's race-winning celebrations while he was in hospital as disrespectful.

The Dutchman stood his ground on Thursday, saying Hamilton's penalty wasn't severe enough and that he wouldn't race the Briton any differently.

"From my side I didn't do anything wrong," Verstappen, 23, said. "I’m a hard driver, I race hard but at the end of the day I know quite well how I have to position my car and I haven’t been involved in accidents where I run into people."

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

Credits Produced by: Colour Yellow Productions and Eros Now

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diana Penty, Aparshakti Khurrana

Star rating: 2.5/5

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

