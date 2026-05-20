Jhonatan ⁠Narvaez secures third stage win for UAE Team Emirates at Giro d'Italia

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Ecuadorian rider Jhonatan ⁠Narvaez continued his excellent form by edging out Spaniard Enric Mas on Wednesday to win his third stage of this year's Giro d'Italia ⁠as Afonso Eulalio retained the leader's pink jersey.

Narvaez and Mas (Movistar) battled for the win during Stage 11 after leaving the breakaway group on the final climb and Mas made the first move, only for ⁠Narvaez to overtake him before the finish line.

“All day was hard. When we started the meeting in the bus saying that we had to jump in the breakaway, because of our goal, and then we missed the first group, then we missed the second group. Then, after two hours of hard racing, I tried straight to jump to the breakaway, and I think this was difficult. Enric Mas was the strongest in the climb, and I knew I had to play my game,” the UAE Team Emirates rider said.

“He is stronger than me in the climbs. But I was remembering a book I was reading. The book says, ‘if you don’t have your game, just make your own game.’ You will never see Michael Phelps running, he is a specialist for the pool. I just tried to defend myself in the uphill.

“I was scared when he did the sprint, because he almost closed me in the barriers and we were both on the limit. Imagine, all day was full gas racing. We don’t race just in the uphills, we race in the downhills also.”

Italian Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) finished the race in third place at the end of the 195-km ride from Porcari to Chiavari.

Portugal's Eulalio maintained his 27-second lead over race favourite Jonas Vingegaard.

Stage 11

1. Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 4:33:43

2. Enric Mas (Movistar): same time

3. Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team): +11″

Overall

1. Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain-Victorious): 44:17:41

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike): +27″

3. Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos): +1:57”