New Zealand train for England series and World Test Championship final - in pictures

1320930787 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson walks to the nets with Tim Southee and Ross Taylor, right, during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, May 31, 2021. Getty (Getty Images)

New Zealand ramped up preparations for a crucial month of Test cricket in London on Monday, with their eyes firmly on the World Test Championship final against India.

The Black Caps take on England in a short two-Test series, which begins at Lord's on Wednesday. While Joe Root's team are a formidable outfit, the Kiwis will see the next two Tests as preparation for the main course – the Test championship final against Virat Kohli's India on June 18 in Southampton.

New Zealand lost the last two 50-over World Cup finals and the Test championship, therefore, is a chance for the golden generation of New Zealand cricket to win a title match.

Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner too sees the match against the Indians as a World Cup title decider.

"It is like a World Cup final for me," Wagner said.

"The biggest disappointment in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game. That ship has probably sailed now.

"For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into Test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me.

"I know this final is the first and there isn't a lot of history around it, but it's the start of something that's pretty big."

The clash between India and New Zealand is set to take place in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl.

The match was supposed to be held at Lord's, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it was moved to Southampton – the home of Hampshire – as the venue has on-site hotel facilities.

India will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR test, having spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment back home prior to travelling.

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

