England v Pakistan: When and where to watch matches in the UAE

1253097411 Star fast bowler Naseem Shah at Manchester Airport on June 28 for the tour of England. Getty. Getty (Getty Images)

Cricket is finally ready for resumption with England's home series against the West Indies marking the start of a new phase in sports.

Sanitised venues, matches behind closed doors, quarantines and regular Covid-19 tests are all standard operating procedures now and are likely to remain so for a long time.

But for cricket fans, any sport is good news and the return of international matches is sure to provide some relief.

After the West Indies series, England are scheduled to host Pakistan with the men in green already in the country and in quarantine ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Below is the schedule of Pakistan's tour of England. Matches will be shown on beIN Sports in the UAE.

SCHEDULE

First Test (2pm UAE time)

Wednesday, August 5, Emirates Old Trafford

Second Test (2pm)

Thursday, August 13, The Ageas Bowl

Third Test (2pm )

Friday, August 21, The Ageas Bowl

First T20 (9pm)

Friday, August 28, Emirates Old Trafford

Second T20 (5.30pm)

Sunday, August 30, Emirates Old Trafford

Third T20 (9pm)

Tuesday, September 1, Emirates Old Trafford

