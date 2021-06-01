England train for New Zealand Tests with major selection issues - in pictures

Joe Root will field a depleted side for two-match series that begins on Wednesday

Image 1 of 8

1321110860 England captain Joe Root catches in the slips during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Getty (Getty Images)

The National
Jun 1, 2021

England have issues to contend with as they begin the two-match Test series against New Zealand at Lord's on Wednesday.

As Joe Root's team trained for the first Test – which marks the return of spectators to international cricket in the country – selection remains their biggest concern.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult set to miss England Test series

The hosts will be without injured World Cup winners Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Stokes is out due to a finger injury while Archer has undergone elbow surgery.

They have also decided to rest several players following their stints in the Indian Premier League, including wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. To top it all, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes suffered a freak hamstring injury when he slipped on Surrey's dressing room floor. That has paved the way for Gloucestershire's James Bracey to make his Test debut.

Bracey, 24, said: "I'm really excited about the possibility of playing two of the world's best teams this summer and obviously an Ashes tour next winter is another goal as well.

"Hopefully I'll be in a position where I can't be ignored."

England will be relying on uncapped pacer Ollie Robinson and fast bowler Mark Wood. Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who have more than 1,000 Test wickets between them, carrying the bulk of the load.

England had a brief scare during their practice session on Monday when captain Root was struck on the right hand while batting in the nets. Root had treatment before resuming batting and is expected to be fit for Wednesday.

UAE squad

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Kalra's feat
  • Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final
  • Becomes second Indian to score century in U19 final after Unmukt Chand in 2012
  • Scored 122 in youth Test on tour of England
  • Bought by Delhi Daredevils for base price of two million Indian rupees (Dh115,000) in 2018 IPL auction
The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC

Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045

Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

MATCH INFO

Uefa Nations League

League A, Group 4
Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

