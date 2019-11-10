England players credit T10 experience in UAE for series win in New Zealand

Visitors held their nerve in super over to seal 11 overs-a-side T20 decider

Chris Jordan, left, starred in England's T20 series win over New Zealand. Getty Images

Nov 10, 2019

England players credited their stint in T10 cricket in the UAE for helping them emerge on top in the rain-curtailed decider in Auckland.

England clinched a super over win over the Black Caps to take the T20 series 3-2 after the final match was reduced to 11 overs a side. The Kiwis batted first and posted 146-5, a score that was matched by the visitors in the second essay.

In the deciding super over, England all-rounder Chris Jordan defended 17 runs to clinch series victory.

George Munsey returns to UAE for Abu Dhabi T10
Haris Rauf to feature in T10 despite withdrawal of Pakistan players

After the match, Jordan said many England players featured in the T10 league in Sharjah last year – which has moved to the UAE’s capital city in 2019 as the Abu Dhabi T10 – and that helped adjust to the demands of an 11 overs-a-side match.

"A few of us have played T10 cricket so the mood was very calm. I just tried to keep a clear mind," Jordan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I bowled a super over before in Sharjah against Pakistan in 2016, so it was more or less going through processes and letting what will be, be.”

Man-of-the-match Jonny Bairstow, who hit 47 off just 18 balls, also said the 10-over experience in the UAE helped guide the team in a high-scoring chase.

"It was pretty imposing to try and chase down 150," Bairstow told Sky Sports. "But a lot of the guys played in the T10 last year and said, 'look, we're not far off here - if we can within striking distance with the small boundaries, we've got a chance'."

Last year, players like Jordan, Jofra Archer, Bairstow and Eoin Morgan featured in the tournament. This year Morgan, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be among those who will be part of the proceedings in the UAE capital.

Miss Granny

Director: Joyce Bernal

Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa

3/5

(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

How to get there

Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.
 

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport

Price, base: Dh5.1 million

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm

Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio

Date of birth: April 18, 1998

Playing position: Winger

Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

