England collapse leaves New Zealand on the brink of Test series win

Matt Henry took three top-order wickets to leave New Zealand on the brink of a series-clinching win as England's batsmen failed miserably in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England, on a good batting pitch, were 122-9 in their second innings at stumps on the third day – just 37 runs ahead of New Zealand with one wicket standing and two days left to play.

Even so, that still represented a recovery from an even more embarrassing 76-7.

Henry, one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side that drew the first Test at Lord's, took the first three wickets to fall en route to fine figures of 3-36 in 12 overs.

New Zealand are eyeing only a third series win in England after their 1986 and 1999 triumphs – an ideal way to prepare for their appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

England are facing a first series loss on home soil in seven years since a 2014 reverse against Sri Lanka.

Their slim hopes of setting a challenging target rest with tailenders Olly Stone (15 not out) and James Anderson (nought not out), whose England record 162nd Test is unlikely to be one the pace great remembers fondly.

Henry struck with just the second ball of England's innings when opener Rory Burns, who made 81 first time around, was well caught in the slips for a duck by stand-in skipper Tom Latham.

New Zealand's close-catching also accounted for Dom Sibley (10), well-taken in the cordon by Daryl Mitchell off Henry.

Specialist batsmen Zak Crawley made 10 and Ollie Pope 23 as their run of low scores continued.

The slump was all the more humiliating as New Zealand had rested key seamer Tim Southee, with Patel and Blundell only playing after Mitchell Santner (cut finger) and BJ Watling (sore back) were injured.

Fast bowler Wood followed his first-innings 41 with 29 as he shared a stand of 44 with fellow quick Stone.

But a knock featuring five fours and a six ended when he skied a pull off Wagner to Blundell. Wangner ended the day with 3-18.

Earlier, Broad took an impressive 4-48 in 23.1 overs but New Zealand, still made 388 to lead by 85 runs on first innings.