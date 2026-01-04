Will Bangladesh travel to India for T20 World Cup after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exclusion?

The Indian cricket board’s decision to direct the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from this year’s IPL has triggered a chain of events that could be felt at various levels.

On Saturday, the board announced that owing to “recent developments going on all across”, the Knight Riders were directed to release Bangladesh pacer Rahman from his IPL contract. The left-arm quick had last month become the most expensive Bangladesh player in IPL history after getting snapped up by Kolkata for nearly $1 million.

The "recent developments" alluded to by the BCCI are ostensibly the deteriorating political relations between India and Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests over her regime in 2024.

While political reasons have not been explicitly mentioned by the Indian board as the main factor behind Rahman’s exclusion, the move to first include the Bangladesh player in the auction list, getting him picked up and then removed has raised questions about the entire process.

Another case of isolation?

The decision to exclude Rahman from the IPL will be viewed as a political decision, which does not reflect well on Indian cricket.

Pakistan cricketers have already been excluded from the IPL while all bilateral cricket between the arch rivals has come to a halt. India and Pakistan players now compete exclusively in multi-team tournaments and that too on neutral territory. That has led to a scheduling nightmare for almost every major cricket tournament.

Bilateral cricket between India and Bangladesh has also slowed down considerably. India have not toured the country since 2022, when political relations between the countries have started to take a turn for the worse. Bangladesh last toured India for a bilateral series in 2024, while a return tour seems to have been put on hold.

If Bangladesh also find themselves on uncertain ground regarding cricket matches with India, that will create a bigger hole in the international cricket calendar.

What about T20 World Cup?

The immediate concern is the T20 World Cup which begins next month in India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are scheduled to visit India for the tournament and a majority of their group phase matches are to be played in the eastern city of Kolkata, which shares deep cultural and linguistic ties with Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh cricket board said it is keeping an eye on the developments and will be relying on the International Cricket Council to take a call on venues and player safety during the T20 World Cup, since they are the hosting body.

“ICC will decide which is the appropriate venue. Our players' security is our first priority. The players are our responsibility, so we will do everything to ensure that,” BCB president Aminul Islam said.

As the tournament draws closer, a clearer picture will emerge. Already, protests have taken place in front of the respective embassies in both countries, which means the matter is unlikely to calm down any time soon.

If the Bangladesh board too decide that travelling to India for the T20 World Cup is problematic, the entire tournament could be thrown into chaos.

What happens to regular cricket cycle?

There is another problem that had been bubbling under the surface for the past few years and has now come out in the open. International cricket has already been deprived of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. Now if Bangladesh also join the list, it will create further complications.

India don’t play Pakistan in the World Test Championship. Add Bangladesh to it and that is two out of nine regular Test playing nations. If India and Bangladesh are also headed down an exclusionary path, all multi-team tournaments will have a big question mark next to them. And if that happens, a clear policy will have to be created so that bilateral issues don’t have such an impact on the wider game.

