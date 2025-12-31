Australia 'legend' Damien Martyn in an induced coma after contracting meningitis

Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma after contracting meningitis, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from across the cricketing world.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday that the 54-year-old, a key figure in one of the most successful eras in Australian cricket, fell ill on Boxing Day and is being treated in a Brisbane hospital.

Martyn played 67 Tests between 1992 and 2006, scoring more than 4,400 runs, and was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003.

“I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness,” Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement. “The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time.”

Martyn’s former teammate Adam Gilchrist said the family had been buoyed by the widespread messages of support.

“He is getting the best of treatment and Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.

Former AFL player Brad Hardie, speaking on Perth radio station 6PR, revealed the seriousness of Martyn’s condition.

“Damien Martyn, the champ from WA, unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and currently is residing in a Queensland hospital,” he said. “Let’s hope he can pull through, because it’s really serious.”

Darren Lehmann, another long-time colleague from Australia’s dominant sides of the late 1990s and early 2000s, also posted a message of support on social media, writing: “Lots of love and prayers sending @damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend.”

Martyn, renowned for his elegant strokeplay and calm presence at the crease, had posted on social media on Christmas Eve looking ahead to the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne. “If the old brigade could play again then this would be it. Boxing Day Test match. What a cauldron,” he wrote, just days before falling ill.

As the cricket world rallies around Martyn, attention on the field has turned to England’s future at the top of the order following their breakthrough Ashes victory in Melbourne. Jacob Bethell is keen to make the No 3 position his own after a promising display in the fourth Test.

The 22-year-old was recalled in place of Ollie Pope and played a key role in England’s four-wicket win, their first in Australia since 2011. Bethell’s composed 40 in the second innings, scored in challenging conditions, helped steady England as they chased down a testing target.

“I like three,” Bethell said in Melbourne. “You come in when the ball is new and sometimes it’s doing a lot, but in other scenarios it presents opportunities to score. I’ve still got a lot more to do to call it my position.”

Bethell made his Test debut against New Zealand last year, scoring half-centuries in each of three matches, but injuries and Pope’s return to form stalled his progress. England captain Ben Stokes was encouraged by what he saw in Melbourne.

“He got an unplayable delivery in the first innings,” Stokes said. “Then to go out there and play the way he did shows a lot about his character and confidence. It’s something for him to build on.”

As England look to end the Ashes series on a high in Sydney, thoughts remain with Martyn, a figure admired on both sides of the rivalry.

