England batting woes continue ahead of Ashes as New Zealand complete ODI whitewash

England's top order was left with more questions than answers as New Zealand pacers blew them away during a nervy two-wicket win in the third ODI that handed the hosts a 3-0 series victory.

With the five-Test Ashes series next up for England at the end of the month, many of their batters were hoping for a good outing during the 50-overs leg of the New Zealand tour.

However, for the third straight game, they were undone by high quality pace bowling.

Blair Tickner (4-64) and Jacob Duffy (3-56) spearheaded a fine display of swing bowling at Wellington Stadium to dismiss England for 222 inside 41 overs.

Tickner claimed four wickets for the second successive game, while Foulkes (2-27) removed Jamie Smith and Joe Root inside the first four overs.

Foulkes' new-ball partner Duffy then accounted for Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell.

Jamie Overton's maiden ODI half-century was the foundation of an England recovery, with the all-rounder the last man out for 68 in the 41st over.

England bowlers, however, showed they can also exploit helpful conditions.

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra scored a bright 46 and Daryl Mitchell continued his fine form with 44, but a steady loss of wickets set up an exciting finish.

Once Mitchell, who had steered the hosts to their victories in Tauranga and Hamilton, departed for 44 to leave his team still 27 runs from their target on 196-8, England sensed an unlikely victory.

Tickner, who made 18 not out, and Foulkes, who finished unbeaten on 14, held their nerves to get the Black Caps across the line and secure New Zealand a 25th win in their last 27 completed ODIs on home soil.

Despite the defeat, England coach Brendon McCullum insisted England's misfiring batters have not been scarred for the Ashes.

England's top three of Smith, Duckett and Root made a combined 58 runs in the series and the trio were dismissed for single figures in Wellington.

Unless injury strikes, they will be in England's team for the first Test against Australia on November 21 in Perth and they have just one warm-up game – a three-day affair against England Lions – to find form.

McCullum, though, reasoned the time they have spent in the middle and a switch of formats will serve them well after being asked whether his batters head across the Tasman Sea low on confidence.

“No I don't envisage that,” England's head coach said. “It's a different form of the game and it's a completely different kind of challenge that we're going to be confronted with as well.

“Sometimes the process that you go through in regards to batting doesn't necessarily translate to runs but the game can come in time. That's what we're holding on to, anyway.

“Jamie Smith, Joe Root and Ben Duckett, they'll be better for the run, too. They've marked centre a few times and gone through the process.

“I'm sure they'll be better for it with the prep that we've had with the other Test guys who've been here for a while, too, we'll have no excuses come Australia.”

