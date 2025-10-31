Jemimah Rodrigues seals historic win over Australia as India storm into women's World Cup final

India halted Australia's unprecedented run in one-day cricket as they chased down a record target to storm into the final of the women's World Cup.

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 as India pulled off a record chase of 339 in Mumbai to set up a title clash against South Africa.

Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket as the home team won with nine balls and five wickets to spare at the DY Patil Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The hosts finished on a total of 341-5 in reply to Australia's impressive 338.

It was the highest successful chase in women's World Cup history. The result also ended the Australia's unbeaten run of 15 matches in the competition, with their previous loss in 2017 – also against India in the semi-final.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp.

“It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet,” player-of-the-match Rodrigues said.

“I didn’t know I was batting at three today, but I was happy to do the job for my team. Today was not about my century, it was all about getting India into the final.”

It was a stunning turnaround for the 25-year-old all-rounder who missed the 2022 edition due to a dip in form before fighting her way back into the side.

Rodrigues struggled for consistence early in the tournament, registering two ducks and a pair of 30s before being dropped for India's group-stage match against England.

She said she struggled to manage the pressure.

“I am so blessed to have friends, I can call family, I didn't have to go through it alone. And it's okay to ask for help,” Rodrigues said.

“I will be very vulnerable here because I know if someone is watching, this might be going through the same thing. Nobody likes to talk about their weakness,” she added, holding back tears.

“I was going through a lot of anxiety and when you are going through anxiety, you just feel numb. You don't know what to do. You are trying to be yourself. And in this time, my mum and dad supported me a lot.”

Opting to bat, Australia made 338 with opener Phoebe Litchfield (119) providing them a flying start and Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner chipping in with fifties.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy got an early reprieve when India counterpart Harmanpreet spilled a catch at mid-off but the batter could not capitalise on it and dragged the ball on to her stumps to depart for five.

Litchfield raced to a 77-ball century during a 155-run stand with Perry.

Litchfield was on 102 when India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh spilled a catch and the batter hit spinner Deepti Sharma for back-to-back sixes.

Her 93-ball 119, which included three sixes and 17 fours, came to an end when she attempted a scoop against Amanjot and lost her stumps.

India took quick wickets but Gardner (63) took Australia past the 300-run mark.

Shafali Verma (10), replacing India's injured in-form opener Pratika Rawal, could not impress on her return but their chase was truly jolted when Smriti Mandhana, their leading scorer in the tournament, fell after a run-a-ball 24.

However, a 167-run stand between Rodrigues and Harmanpreet put India on course to victory.

Annabel Sutherland denied Harmanpreet a hundred but Rodrigues was dropped when the batter was on 82 and again on 106, which proved costly in the end.

“We did not finish with the bat well, did not bowl that great, dropped chances in the field,” Healy rued.

“We can take something out of that, but ultimately outdone in the end.”

India have twice been World Cup runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

