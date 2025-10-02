India-Pakistan feud skews ILT20 as Desert Vipers land star trio unopposed at $80,000 base rates

The impasse between India and Pakistan continues to be felt in cricket after a dramatic first DP World International League T20 player auction.

Five of the six teams in the UAE’s own franchise league have Indian owners. Recent history of leagues around the world has shown that instances of Indian-owned sides signing Pakistani players are rare.

It has happened in the ILT20 before. Imad Wasim, the all-rounder who has played 130 times for Pakistan in international cricket, has represented the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the past.

But in the first ILT20 auction at the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah in Dubai on Wednesday, no Pakistan national team players attracted bids from Indian-owned teams.

Relations between the two countries in cricket have been soured even further in recent weeks due to the ugly behaviour at the Asia Cup in the UAE.

India’s decision to opt out of handshakes with their rivals after their first meeting in that tournament prompted a series of hostile incidents.

It culminated in India refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC president, who had spent much of the tournament threatening boycotts and issuing complaints in his role as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Amid that atmosphere, it was unlikely the handful of Pakistan players who were available to buy at Wednesday’s auction for the UAE franchise league would prompt any bidding wars.

As such, Desert Vipers, who are owned by the American businessman Avram Glazer, were able to swoop for three Pakistan stars unopposed.

They landed Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah and Hasan Nawaz, all for their base rate prices. That was $80,000 for Fakhar and Naseem, and $40,000 for Nawaz.

“We always focus on talent first and foremost,” Phil Oliver, the Vipers chief executive, said.

“Auction dynamics are always quite fluid and we reacted to the situation. We are just delighted to have a really good mix.

“With a bowling attack of Lockie Ferguson, Sam Curran, Khuzaima Tanveer, David Payne, to be able to add Naseem Shah is fantastic.”

The Vipers have mined the Pakistan market in the past. They have had stars like Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan in their ranks before.

Coincidentally, they will also play in green – just like the Pakistan national team – in the coming season, as a nod to the sustainability projects they support.

The ILT20's inaugural player auction took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai.

Fakhar Zaman – who Oliver termed a “great leader” – has previously played for them. Mohammed Amir, who was a popular member of the Vipers squad in the past, went unsold at the auction, as they set their sights on Naseem instead.

“Naseem Shah is a fantastic talent who we have kept and eye on for a while,” Oliver said.

“He brings a lot of pace and we are delighted to have him. He is a real talent and we are excited to bring him into the squad.

“He can bowl in all three phases of the game, he can deliver yorkers, he can bowl will the new ball. He is a real threat and I think he is going to be a danger to all the teams.”

Pakistan nationals who represent the UAE have still been selected by Indian-owned sides, though. Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, was retained by MI Emirates, and as such did not have to enter the auction process.

He has been rejoined in their team by Mohammed Rohid, the young left-arm seamer, who attracted a bid of $140,000.

Junaid Siddique, who has been the spearhead of the UAE attack for six years, also attracted a life-changing sum. He will rejoin Sharjah Warriorz in a deal worth $170,000.

For all the issues created by the India-Pakistan feud, the biggest name in the auction list went curiously unsold.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian great, has retired from IPL cricket and is free to travel the world and play T20 franchise league cricket.

He is already booked in to play Australia’s Big Bash League, but had been expected to feature in the ILT20 that precedes that.

He was listed at a base price of $120,000, which was $40,000 more than any other player, yet did not attract a bid in the first round of the auction.

There would have been a chance to bid for him with players who had been unsold entering a final round of bidding. But by that stage he had opted out.

Andre Fletcher was the most expensive player of the auction. The West Indies batter was bought for $260,000 by MI Emirates.

Scott Currie, the Scotland bowler, has gone to Dubai Capitals for $250,00, while England’s Liam Dawson was bought for $170,000 by Gulf Giants.

Why%20all%20the%20lefties%3F %3Cp%3ESix%20of%20the%20eight%20fast%20bowlers%20used%20in%20the%20ILT20%20match%20between%20Desert%20Vipers%20and%20MI%20Emirates%20were%20left-handed.%20So%2075%20per%20cent%20of%20those%20involved.%0D%3Cbr%3EAnd%20that%20despite%20the%20fact%2010-12%20per%20cent%20of%20the%20world%E2%80%99s%20population%20is%20said%20to%20be%20left-handed.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20an%20extension%20of%20a%20trend%20which%20has%20seen%20left-arm%20pacers%20become%20highly%20valued%20%E2%80%93%20and%20over-represented%2C%20relative%20to%20other%20formats%20%E2%80%93%20in%20T20%20cricket.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20all%20to%20do%20with%20the%20fact%20most%20batters%20are%20naturally%20attuned%20to%20the%20angles%20created%20by%20right-arm%20bowlers%2C%20given%20that%20is%20generally%20what%20they%20grow%20up%20facing%20more%20of.%0D%3Cbr%3EIn%20their%20book%2C%20%3Cem%3EHitting%20Against%20the%20Spin%3C%2Fem%3E%2C%20cricket%20data%20analysts%20Nathan%20Leamon%20and%20Ben%20Jones%20suggest%20the%20advantage%20for%20a%20left-arm%20pace%20bowler%20in%20T20%20is%20amplified%20because%20of%20the%20obligation%20on%20the%20batter%20to%20attack.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThe%20more%20attacking%20the%20batsman%2C%20the%20more%20reliant%20they%20are%20on%20anticipation%2C%E2%80%9D%20they%20write.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThis%20effectively%20increases%20the%20time%20pressure%20on%20the%20batsman%2C%20so%20increases%20the%20reliance%20on%20anticipation%2C%20and%20therefore%20increases%20the%20left-arm%20bowler%E2%80%99s%20advantage.%E2%80%9D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

