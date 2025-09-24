India and Pakistan still on course for Asia Cup final after Abhishek Sharma downs Bangladesh

Pakistan might – as Suryakumar Yadav claimed so bluntly – no longer be rivals for India. But, at the current rate, nobody is. At least not in Asia.

The T20 world champions claimed a fifth win from five games in the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The previous four included wins against unheralded opposition from beyond cricket’s mainstream, in the form of the UAE and Oman, plus twice in the one-sided, box-office thrashings of Pakistan.

This time it was the turn of Bangladesh to suffer at the hands of international cricket’s outstanding T20 side.

Yet again, it was Abhishek Sharma who was the star, razing Bangladesh’s bowlers and setting India on course for a 41-run win.

The success clinched India’s place in Sunday’s final. It also had the unintended consequence of aiding the cause of their bitterest rivals.

Bangladesh will be straight back in action on Thursday evening, against Pakistan. The winners will advance to the final. The chances of either making a success of it once they get there seem minimal on present form.

Abhishek and Shubman Gill, his best mate and opening partner, picked up where they had left off against Pakistan last time out.

Initially, they struggled to find gear. It was as though they had been lulled by the lack of noise coming at them, when set against their battle with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

But, after easing their way into it, there was a sudden deluge of fours and sixes. They added 55 between overs four and six. By the time Gill was dismissed, India were on 77. It was just two balls after the powerplay had finished.

Abhishek was again in the sort of form where it seemed the best tactic was to bowl for run outs. That was how Bangladesh, who looked sharp in the field throughout, got him in the end.

Diving away to his left at backward point, Rishad Hossain somehow collected the ball in his right hand, tumbled, turned, and ran Abhishek out at the non-striker’s end.

After Abhishek departed for 75 from 37 balls, India suddenly looked fragile for the first time in the tournament. They were only able to add 91 runs in the best part of 14 overs that Gill and Abhishek were not together.

They struggled to 168-6, but were still safe in the knowledge that, with their bowling attack, that was surely plenty.

India's Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, centre, were among the wickets. AP

That is how it played out. Jasprit Bumrah was back to something like his best, after a rare off night against Pakistan last time out. He finished with 2-18 from his four overs.

Kuldeep Yadav thrived again, taking 3-18, and was on a hat-trick at one point.

Saif Hassan showed spirit, but he was fighting a lone battle. The Bangladesh opener scored 69: the next best was 21 by Parvez Hossain Emon, and no other Bangladesh batter made it as far as double figures as they were bowled out for 127.

It was a comfortable win in the end but India were far from clinical in the field, dropping nearly half a dozen chances.

