Afghanistan cricket team to host charity match for survivors of devastating earthquake

Afghanistan extended their dominance in Sharjah on Tuesday night as Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal struck successive half-centuries before their spinners dismantled Pakistan’s batting order to seal an 18-run victory in the T20 tri-series.

Despite the victory, thoughts of home were never far from the Afghan players' minds. A minute's silence was held before the match for the victims of Sunday night's devastating earthquake in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan, that has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,400.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced before the Pakistan game it will host a charity match in Khost Province on Friday. Proceeds from the game will go directly to relief efforts, with all members of the national team participating.

“The match is being organised to express solidarity with those affected by the earthquake,” the board said in a statement.

“We invite all fans and citizens to take part in this charitable event, where your contributions can make a significant difference.”

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan offered his support, posting a message on X saying he was "heartbroken" and announcing he had launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society confirmed that at least 3,251 people have been injured and more than 8,000 homes were destroyed in the disaster.

On the pitch in Sharjah, Afghanistan carried the momentum of Monday's 38-run win over UAE with another clinical performance. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Zadran (65) and Atal (64) stitched together a fluent 113-run partnership, the second consecutive century stand between the pair in the tournament. Their effort underpinned a competitive total of 169-5.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Faheem Ashraf, fought back in the closing overs. Ashraf returned figures of 4-27, removing both set batters with cleverly disguised slower deliveries and restricting Afghanistan’s push in the death overs. Yet the damage had already been done, with the Afghan top order laying a solid platform.

In reply, Pakistan struggled to find rhythm. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi struck twice in the powerplay, dismissing opener Saim Ayub without scoring and then bowling Sahibzada Farhan with a delivery that nipped back sharply. Fakhar Zaman briefly threatened with a brisk 25, but once Afghanistan’s spinners entered the attack, the innings quickly unravelled.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and 19-year-old Noor Ahmad combined for six wickets, choking Pakistan’s middle order. Rashid produced a moment of brilliance in the field, running out captain Salman Ali Agha at the non-striker’s end, before later rattling the stumps of Shaheen Afridi. Noor, playing his first game of the series, capped a memorable outing by bowling Ashraf with the final delivery of his spell.

By the 17th over, Pakistan were tottering at 111-9. Haris Rauf provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 34 off just 16 balls, but the contest had already slipped away. Pakistan eventually closed on 151-9, 18 runs short.

The result means both Pakistan and Afghanistan now have four points from three games, while hosts UAE remain winless ahead of their clash with Pakistan on Thursday.

The final will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

