Rescue volunteers and Taliban security officers move the injured by military helicopter following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the Mazar Dara village of Nurgal, north-east of Jalalabad. AFP
An aerial view of earthquake damage at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, eastern Afghanistan. AFP
An Afghan carries the body of a relative in a shroud from a ruined house following earthquakes in the Mazar Dara village of Nurgal, eastern Afghanistan. AFP
Bearers take the deceased to a funeral ceremony after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, eastern Afghanistan. AFP
Burying the dead of the earthquake in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan. EPA
An injured boy receives hospital treatment after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Jalalabad, Afghanistan. AFP
Stretchers are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan. AP
Afghans donate blood in Nangarhar. Hundreds are known to have died in the earthquake, with the death toll expected to rise. AP
The location of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit 27km north-east of Jalalabad. The epicentre was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres. EPA
Injured Afghans receive medical treatment. AFP
Volunteers transport an injured man to hospital. AFP
Taliban soldiers and civilians carry earthquake survivors to an ambulance at an airport in Jalalabad. Reuters
People carry a person injured in the earthquake to an awaiting ambulance in Jalalabad. Reuters
News

MENA

Rescuers race to find survivors after Afghanistan earthquake kills 800 people

Search effort continues day and night, official says

The National

September 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Rescuers were searching for survivors on Tuesday in the rubble of homes flattened by an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 800 people.

The 6.0-magnitude quake, followed by at least five aftershocks, hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan on Sunday night.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, the head of the Kunar Provincial Disaster Management Authority, said rescue “operations continued throughout the night”.

He added that there were “still injured people left in the distant villages” in need of hospital treatment.

Villagers joined the rescue efforts, using their bare hands to clear debris from mud and stone homes built into steep valleys. The dead, some of them children, were wrapped in white shrouds by villagers who prayed over their bodies before burying them.

Some of the hardest-hit villages have been made inaccessible by blocked roads, the UN migration agency said.

Damaged houses in Mazar Dara village, typical low-rise, mud brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse. AFP
Damaged houses in Mazar Dara village, typical low-rise, mud brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse. AFP

The earthquake epicentre was about 27 kilometres north-east of the city of Jalalabad, according to the US Geological Survey, which said it struck a shallow eight kilometres below the Earth's surface. Shallow quakes can inflict greater damage.

After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, facing a protracted humanitarian crisis and the influx of millions of Afghans forced back to the country by neighbours Pakistan and Iran in recent years.

Since the Taliban seized power in 2021, foreign aid to the country has been slashed, undermining the nation's ability to respond to disasters. The US was the largest aid donor until early 2025, when all but a sliver of funds was cancelled after President Donald Trump took office.

In June, the UN said it was scaling back its global humanitarian aid plans because of the “deepest funding cuts ever”. On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement it was working with authorities to “swiftly assess needs, provide emergency assistance and stand ready to mobilise additional support”, and announced an initial $5 million.

Taliban authorities in a provisional toll reported 800 dead and 2,500 injured in Kunar province, as well as 12 dead and 255 injured in Nangarhar. Laghman province also has dozens of injured, according to government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse. Many living in quake-hit villages were among the more than four million Afghans who have returned to the country from Iran and Pakistan in recent years.

A military helicopter flies injured Afghans to safety after the quake in Mazar Dara village. AFP
A military helicopter flies injured Afghans to safety after the quake in Mazar Dara village. AFP

“There is a lot of fear and tension … Children and women were screaming. We had never experienced anything like this in our lives,” Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, a member of the agricultural department in Nurgal, told news agency AFP on Monday.

In a social media post shared by the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV said he was “deeply saddened by the significant loss of life” caused by the quake.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the boundaries of the Eurasia and India tectonic plates.

In October 2023, western Herat province was devastated by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 1,500 people and damaged or destroyed more than 63,000 homes. A 5.9-magnitude quake struck the eastern province of Paktika in June 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Afghanistan