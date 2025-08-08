Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali suspended as he faces criminal investigation in UK

Pakistan batter Haider Ali has been provisionally suspended by his nation's cricket board after he was placed under criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police following an incident during an A team tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said an investigation involving Haider stemmed from “an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.”

The Pakistan board did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary.”

Haider has represented Pakistan in 35 Twenty20 Internationals since making his debut in 2020 and has also played two ODIs.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred at the end of last month.

“It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester,” a police statement said, according to AP. “The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

