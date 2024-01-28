West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph pulls off Brisbane Test win despite injured toe

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, playing only his second Test and that too with an injured toe, bowled his team to a famous win in Brisbane, taking seven scalps in a sizzling spell to eke out an eight-run victory on Sunday.

The Caribbean side had brought an inexperienced side to Australia and were expected to be blown away by the Test and ODI world champions. They were beaten inside three days in Adelaide last week and were expected to suffer a similar fate in the day-night Test in Brisbane.

However, the pink-ball match turned into an even contest between bat and ball.

After posting 311 in the first innings, the Caribbean team kept the pressure on the Aussies, who inexplicably declared their innings on 289-9. Even though they dismissed the tourists for 193, a target of 213 was always going to test the hosts.

Even with pace spearhead Shamar injured, the Windies were in for a fight. Shamar, 24, had to retire hurt after being hit on the toe in the second innings on Saturday night, did not bowl that day and only came into the attack 45 minutes into the first session on Sunday.

Thereafter, there was no stopping him. Shamar bowled 11.5 overs of hostile pace to finish with 7-68, helping dismiss Australia for 207 and record the West Indies' first win in Australia since Perth 1997.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite struggled to contain his emotions after the win.

"It means everything, playing with the legend Brian Lara watching, playing in Australia, a place we haven't won in a number of years," he said.

"To come here with this young group, seven or eight uncapped players is nothing but amazing and special. For us to come and do it against the number one team in the world, here in Australia, is amazing.

"It shows that once we have the belief and the heart, we can do anything."

Shamar touched speeds of close to 150kph throughout the spell and secured victory when he flattened the off stump of Josh Hazlewood, sparking wild celebrations that saw Caribbean great Lara choke up while on commentary.

Australia resumed the day at 60-2 with Steve Smith, who carried his bat for a superb 91 not out, and Cameron Green looking comfortable against Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

Shamar dismissed Green when the Australian number four chopped on, then bowled Travis Head with a beautiful yorker, Head's second golden duck of the match.

Australia, cruising at 113-2, were suddenly 113-4, although Smith looked unperturbed as he reached his half-century.

However, Shamar struck again when Mitchell Marsh edged to Alick Athanaze at third slip and, although the ball popped out of Athanaze's hands, it went straight to Justin Greaves to leave Australia 132-5, 84 runs from victory.

Alex Carey was next to go, clean bowled by a 145kph thunderbolt that crashed into off stump, with Australia 136-6.

Mitchell Starc decided the best path to victory was attack and smashed 21 runs from just 14 balls before trying one big hit too many and holing out to Kevin Sinclair in the covers.

Cummins was next to go, getting an edge to a diving Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps.

After the break, Alzarri claimed Nathan Lyon caught behind before Shamar wrapped up the innings when he beat Hazlewood for pace and bowled him through the gate.

"Tears would have come to my eyes but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul," said Joseph, who was named both player of the match and the series.

"It's just happiness, when was the last time we won in Australia? I can't even remember. Today's a big day for us."