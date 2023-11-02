India storm into Cricket World Cup semi-finals after 302-run win over Sri Lanka

India qualified for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals with their most dominant display of the tournament, decimating Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday.

The unbeaten hosts ticked all boxes at the Wankhede Stadium as three of their batsmen scored fifties to help post a commanding score of 357-8. Their fast bowlers then ripped through the top order, reducing Sri Lanka to 3-4 before wrapping up the innings for just 55 in 19.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1-8) struck first ball of the chase as he had Pathum Nissanka trapped leg before with a late outswinger. Mohammad Siraj (3-16) then struck with his first ball by trapping other opener Dimuth Karunaratne in front.

The decisive blow was landed by Siraj as he castled captain Kusal Mendis with a leg cutter. The Lankans lost four wickets for three runs, bringing back memories of their shocking effort of 50 all out against India in the Asia Cup final.

The in-form Mohammad Shami then struck twice in his first over as Sri Lanka's resistance withered away.

Shami was in particularly lethal form, picking up five wickets for just 18 runs, taking out the last recognised batsman Angelo Mathews with an inswinger that uprooted his stumps; a dismissal that summed up the day for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 ODI hundreds but it was still a memorable day with the bat for India batting first.

He made 88 while opener Shubman Gill hit 92 before middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer provided the finishing touch with a belligerent 82.

Kohli and Gill were out in quick succession after they had shared a stand of 189 following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

But Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 off just 56 balls that had six towering sixes, including the biggest of the tournament at 106 metres.

Iyer eventually holed out off Dilshan Madushanka, the left-arm quick impressing the most as he finished with 5-80 and became the leading bowler at the World Cup with 18 wickets.

Sri Lanka could have had India three wickets down early on but missed both Gill and Kohli.

Gill was on eight when a diving Charith Aslanka dropped a difficult catch at backward point following a slashing drive off Madushanka. Next over, Kohli was reprieved on 10 when pacer Dushmantha Chameera was unable to cling on to a return catch off a leading edge.

Those misses proved costly, Kohli completing a run-a-ball fifty featuring eight boundaries.

Gill, keeping pace with Kohli, reached the landmark in 55 balls before hitting the first six of the match when he pulled Chameera over midwicket.

But the 24-year-old fell in sight of a hundred when caught behind by wicketkeeper and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis trying to uppercut Madushanka.

A near capacity crowd was then silenced when Kohli chipped a Madushanka cutter to cover-point. It was a tame end to a 94-ball innings, including 11 fours.

The innings was in danger of losing momentum but Iyer blazed away to carry his team to a formidable total.