Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan tons seal record win for Pakistan in World Cup

Abdullah Shafique marked his World Cup debut with a century while wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan played through the pain barrier for a masterful ton on Tuesday as Pakistan chased down a record target of 345 to defeat Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Shafique, 23, playing in only his fifth ODI, reached his maiden century off 97 balls. He had replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman and was under even greater pressure when experienced fellow opener Imam-Ul-Haq got out early.

Pakistan had never chased a target of over 300 in a World Cup but they ended that run in style at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The team in green showed nerves of steel after they were reduced to 37-2 in the eighth over, and well behind the asking rate.

Shafique and Rizwan made the most of glorious batting conditions, rotating the strike for the bulk of the middle overs before raising the tempo as they crossed the halfway mark.

Shafique looked barely in any trouble and his innings was cut short, on 113, only by a brilliant piece of fielding by substitute Dushan Hemantha who took an acrobatic catch at point. Shafique's innings lasted 103 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes.

His partner Rizwan was even more impactful, reaching his third ODI century off 97 balls. But unlike Shafique, he carried on despite severe cramping that required many visits from the physio.

It was a testament to his fitness that Rizwan carried his team across the finish line, having already kept wicket for 50 overs in the Hyderabad heat.

Rizwan deservedly hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 131 from 121 balls with eight fours and three sixes, to go with his three catches earlier in the day. They finished on 345-4 in 48.2 overs.

Pakistan thus reached the highest ever target in World Cup history, breaking the record held by Ireland who chased down 328 against England at the 2011 tournament.

For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana disappointed as he gave away 90 runs in nine overs.

Rizwan was, as expected, elated with the result.

"Always proud when you perform like that. It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that," he said.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis smashed the fastest century for Sri Lanka in a World Cup match, guiding his team to an imposing 344-9.

The 28-year-old cracked a 65-ball century before going on to make 122, his highest score in ODIs and his third century.

His innings included 14 boundaries and half a dozen sixes. Sadeera Samarawickrama also joined the party with a brilliant maiden hundred, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes in his 89-ball 108.

Mendis twice escaped dropped catches – Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped him off his own bowling in the fifth over and then Imam-ul-Haq blundered in the next over again off Shaheen.

Mendis completed his 50 off 40 balls with his seventh boundary, lifting Sri Lanka from the early loss of Kusal Perera in the second over to Hasan Ali.

He put on a 102 with Pathum Nissanka whose 51 came off 61 balls with seven boundaries and a six.

However, Pakistan pulled things around brilliantly in the last 10 overs, which turned out to be the deciding factor. At 294-4 after 41 overs, Sri Lanka would have targeted a score close to 400.

But Ali (4-71) and the rest of the attack kept chipping away at the wickets, stopping the Sri Lankan innings short of 350 when 370 seemed almost guaranteed.