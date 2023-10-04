England and New Zealand arrive in Ahmedabad for Cricket World Cup 2023 kick off

England and New Zealand players landed in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as preparations began for the main leg of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The defending champions and 2019 finalists will resume the battle that ended in incredible circumstances at Lord's four years back when a boundary countback was needed to declare England as winners after both teams were tied on runs following regulation time and Super Over.

On Thursday, there will, hopefully, be a clear winner when the 50-over tournament begins at the world's biggest cricket venue – the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams arrived in Ahmedabad amid tight security, with reports suggesting that more than 3,000 security personnel will be deployed for the tournament opener.

For players, the focus will be on making a good start. New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee admitted that doctors had to "chuck some screws and a plate" into his injured thumb to boost his hopes of making his country's World Cup squad.

The veteran seamer dislocated his thumb in a ODI against England less than three weeks ago.

However, the 34-year-old said that he was determined to make the trip to India in time to feature in a fourth World Cup.

"I have never had an injury like this before and when it happens so close to a world event, there is limited time," Southee said on arrival in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"We had to work out the recovery time and the route back was chuck some screws and a plate in it and hope for the best."

He added: "It's still a bit tender where there's a bit of scarring and numbness around where the plate is."