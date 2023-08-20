New legion of fans suffer disappointment as New Zealand burst UAE’s bubble in Dubai

The normal order was re-established at Dubai International Stadium as New Zealand swatted aside the UAE’s shot at history on Sunday night.

Word had clearly got out that the national team were on the brink of something special after their shock hammering of the New Zealanders a night before.

A crowd of over 2,000 came to see if they could bring about their first series win over a full member nation, and that, too, against the world’s No 3 ranked T20 international side.

Some came carrying flags. When the home team made a bright start, chants of “UAE!” echoed around the lower tier.

Ultimately, though, they were to be disappointed as New Zealand brought their class to bear with a 32-run win to seal the series 2-1.

Read more UAE proud of Mahika Gaur despite losing fast bowler to England

Stung by the previous night’s defeat, the touring batters had a point to prove and they posted their highest total of the series as a response.

Will Young top scored with 56, but did not find scoring easy, and Mark Chapman hit his second half-century of the weekend.

Junaid Siddique was the most successful of the home bowlers, with three for 26 from four fiery overs.

But the outstanding feature of the UAE bowling effort was the fielding display of Basil Hameed.

The all-rounder was everywhere. He had three direct-hit run out chances. Two missed, while one hit but was denied by the barest of margins.

He held one fine diving catch in the outfield to dismiss Tim Seifert off Siddique. Another, later on, one just squirmed from his grasp.

While they were not quite as incisive as in the first two matches of the series, the UAE's bowlers will have been satisfied for the most part with how they limited New Zealand’s scoring.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Will Young of New Zealand plays a shot during the third T20I Cricket match between New Zealand and the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 20, 2023. AFP

The fact the away side made it to 166 for five will have been a source of frustration. With two balls left in his quota, Junaid was certain he had Mitchell Santner caught down the legside by Aryansh Sharma.

Instead, the umpire signalled a wide. Replays suggested Santner had gloved it.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was on four at the time. He ended up on 20 from 11 balls, including hitting the last ball of the innings, bowled by Zahoor Khan, for six.

If that signalled a momentum swing, then New Zealand’s new-ball attack sensed it. Tim Southee started the reply with a maiden for the second night running.

Ben Lister dismissed Muhammad Waseem for eight, and Vriitya Aravind fell to Kyle Jamieson shortly after.

On those two the UAE’s batting hopes usually rest and the chase faltered with them gone.

Aayan Khan at least battled against the inevitable. The 17-year-old all-rounder swiped 42 in 36 deliveries.

He lacked support, though, and became one of Lister's three victims as the tourists, who head on to the UK now for limited-overs series against England, closed out a comfortable win.