England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes series after dislocating shoulder

England batsman and vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second Test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Read more Tensions simmer ahead of third Ashes Test as Bairstow dismissal controversy rages on

Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding on day one and again on day three. He will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the rest of England's summer campaign.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.

"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday." Australia lead the series 2-0.

Pope aggravated the injury after the umpires said he had to take the field again because he had batted in England's first innings and hence the home team were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings.

The 25-year-old dislocated his left shoulder in 2019 and again in 2020.

England are likely to replace Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday.

Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side.