IPL 2023 final: Venue, prize money and how to watch in the UAE

After nearly two months of intense action, we are back to where it all started - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

The title match of this year's Indian Premier League is a repeat of the opening game - a coincidence that did not surprise many.

Gujarat are the title holders and stormed into their second straight final after a scintillating century by opener Shubman Gill sank Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier.

Their opponents Chennai are near permanent residents of the play-offs and will be fighting for the trophy for the 10th time.

If Hardik Pandya's Gujarat manage to defend their title, the franchise will establish itself as the undisputed pioneers of the tournament in just their second season while their all-rounder captain will expect to become the national's team permanent white-ball captain in their near future.

Chennai too have a lot riding on the game. Victory will not only give the Super Kings their fifth crown but also provide veteran captain MS Dhoni possibly the perfect send-off. Dhoni, 41, has played IPL 2023 with a serious

knee injury that has restricted his batting abilities and cast a doubt over his playing future.

What

IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

When

Sunday, May 28, from 6pm UAE time.

Where

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

How to watch IPL 2023 final in UAE?

The final will be shown live on Criclife 1 on the Starzplay app in the UAE. Match highlights can be seen on IPL's website iplt20.com

IPL 2023 prize money

The prize money for the richest T20 league in the world has grown substantially over the years. As of now, the winning team will receive a cheque of 200 million rupees ($2.4 million). Here is the breakdown of the prize money:

Winners: 200 million rupees ($2.4 million)

Runners-up: 125m rupees ($1.5m)

Third place: 70m rupees ($840,000)

Fourth place: 65m rupees ($780,000)

Weather

The forecast for Sunday is for clear weather after heavy showers on Saturday. Heat will continue to be a challenge with a high of 41º Celsius and a minimum of around 30º.

Controversy ahead of final

Fans encountered serious problems while buying tickets for the qualifier and final in Ahmedabad. Reports of crowd mismanagement and long queues emerged from Ahmedabad, with fears that those travelling from outside the state might not make it in time to get their hands on the tickets.

The qualifier between Gujarat and Mumbai saw well below capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with many sections of the 132,000-capacity venue sparsely crowded.