Fakhar Zaman century sinks New Zealand in Rawalpindi ODI

Fakhar Zaman scored a scintillating century as Pakistan opened the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a comfortable five-wicket win on Thursday.

New Zealand scored 288-7 batting first in Rawalpindi, thanks to all-rounder Daryl Mitchell's composed ton. But the total seemed below par in one of the highest scoring grounds in the world.

Zaman and Pakistan's top order were barely troubled as they reached the target with nine balls to spare.

Left-hand batsman Zaman smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred. He received ideal support from fellow opener Imam Ul Haq (60), captain Babar Azam (49) and Mohammad Rizwan (42 not out).

Imam and Zaman put on 124 for the first wicket by the 22nd over, negating New Zealand's attack on a flat pitch.

Once Haq, who hit five boundaries and a six in his 15th ODI fifty, was removed leg-before by spinner Ish Sodhi, a 90-run stand between Zaman and Azam took them closer to the target.

Azam fell one short of a half century when he edged pacer Adam Milne behind the stumps to Tom Latham. He hit three fours and a six off 46 balls.

Earlier, Mitchell smashed 115-ball 113 for his highest ODI score to anchor New Zealand's innings.

Mitchell, who hit 11 fours and a six, added 102 for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored 78-ball 86.

Mitchell, dropped on 23 by Agha Salman off his own bowling, then fuelled New Zealand's innings with a stand of 72 with skipper Latham (20).

But against some tight bowling the visitors could manage just 66 in the last 10 overs.

For Pakistan, pace trio Naseem Shah (2-29), Shaheen Afridi (2-63) and Haris Rauf (2-65) did the most damage.

The remaining matches of the series will be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday and in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.