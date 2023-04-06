Kane Williamson set to miss ODI World Cup due to IPL injury

New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks set to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year after rupturing a knee ligament.

The prolific batsman needs surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League, New Zealand Cricket revealed on Thursday.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was "unlikely" the 32-year-old would be ready to play in the World Cup, which starts in October.

The potential loss of their best batsman is a major blow to the Black Caps but coach Stead said they had not entirely ruled him out yet.

"It's a huge spanner in the works for us," he said. "We haven't given up hope that he might be right, but at this stage it looks unlikely.

"Our first thoughts are with Kane, it's a tough time for him. It's not an injury that you'd expect, it's come out of the blue, and it obviously hits you hard at the time."

The Black Caps have never won the World Cup but finished runners-up in the last two tournaments.

"Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," Williamson said in a statement.

"It's going to take some time but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Williamson jarred his knee attempting a catch in the opening game of the IPL last Friday and had to be carried off the field.

He played a crucial role as they battled their way into the final of the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand fell agonisingly short, losing to England on a boundary countback in a nail-biting Super Over after a tie in the final.

Hosts India too are facing serious fitness issues ahead of their home World Cup. Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been sidelined after serious injuries following a car accident. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from back surgery while batsman Shreyas Iyer too is out for a long duration because of back injury.