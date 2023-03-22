Zampa takes four wickets as Australia beat India to secure ODI series

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia secured an ODI series victory against India on Wednesday thanks to a 21-run win in Chennai.

After electing to bat first, the tourists were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as no player reached their half-century and opener Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 47.

But Australia's bowlers responded in impressive fashion and while Zampa was pick of the attack, after claiming 4-45, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar turned the match on its head by removing Virat Kohli for 54 and then Suryakumar Yadav, for his third successive golden duck, in successive deliveries.

Hardik Pandya – who claimed bowling figures of 3-44 – contributed a run-a-ball 40 but it was not enough to stop India losing their first one-day series on home soil since Aaron Finch's Australia beat them in 2019.

India had won the first match in Mumbai by five wickets before Steve Smith's side hit back emphatically in Visakhapatnam by claiming a 10-wicket victory.

“I have had some success here,” said player of the match Zampa. "It is a tough place to come and always a huge challenge. I have had some reward [but] Ashton Agar changed the game. I don't think I deserve this tonight.

“Kudos to the guys who bowled before me as well. We had trust in each other, in our process and in our game plan.”

Victory also means Australia have taken over at the top of the ODI rankings with the 50-over World Cup taking place in India later this year.

“It was just a really good performance,” said Smith. “We continued taking wickets throughout … The way the tail stuck around and got us to 270; at one point, we weren't getting to 220.”

It was a disappointing end for India who looked on course for victory at 65 without loss and 146-2. “I don't think it was too many runs,” said captain Rohit Sharma.

“The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half. I don't think we batted well. Partnerships are crucial, and we failed to do that today.”