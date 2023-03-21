Mitchell Starc peaks at the right time as Australia eye India ODI series win

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc showed glimpses of his best during the first two ODIs against India in the ongoing three-match series – a testament to the Aussie quick's strategy of preserving himself for international cricket.

Unlike most modern world-class cricketers, Starc has avoided the lure of the Indian Premier League for years and it seems to have paid off. Starc has not played in the IPL since 2015 and Australia's Big Bash since 2014, focusing instead on keeping himself fresh for international cricket.

He has been a 50-over and 20-over World Cup winner since, although he did not have a great outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai.

In Test cricket, Starc has gone from strength to strength – surpassing 300 wickets in the format – and looks set to have a big say in the World Test Championship final in June against India. It's a similar story in ODIs this year, as the left-arm quick gears up to be in peak condition for the ODI World Cup in India.

The 33-year-old picked up eight wickets in the first two ODIs against India, decimating their top order in both games with late swing on helpful wickets. While India survived long enough to win the first game in Mumbai, they were blown away for 117 as Starc took 5-53 in the second game at Vizag.

Starc said he has not deviated from his game plan for close to a decade and wants to follow the same process as long as he can.

“My plan hasn't changed for 13 years: bowl full, hit the stumps, try to swing it,” Starc said.

“That's been my role for a long time, to try to get wickets up front in the powerplay. At times that means I'm probably more expensive, but I'm trying to bring in all modes of dismissal, so it's certainly not a new game plan these last two games.”

Starc said Australia will focus on winning the series in Chennai on Wednesday before turning their attention to the 50-over World Cup, which will take place in India in October and November.

“We now move on to Chennai, where we've got a chance in the decider … once we get past that game and then it's probably more of a focus on the World Cup,” Starc said.

“There's parts of this series where the World Cup will be in the back of your mind, but I think predominantly for this group, we've still got a chance to win a one-day series in India, which is pretty special.”