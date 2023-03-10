Australia maintain upper hand in Ahmedabad Test with double-century stand

Australia's batsmen kept Indian bowlers and fielders on the field for almost two full days in the Ahmedabad heat as they amassed 480 in the fourth Test on Friday.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors but missed out on a double century, dismissed for 180 against the run of play. All-rounder Cameron Green provided the impetus with the bat, racing to 114 from 170 balls to set the stage for a massive score.

Even though off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kept India in the hunt with a six-wicket haul, good lower order resistance took the Aussies closer to the 500-run mark which makes the prospect of an Australian defeat unlikely.

Khawaja's mammoth knock off 422 balls and his 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green put the tourists in complete control in Ahmedabad, with only Ashwin (6-91) posing any threat on a benign surface.

Left-handed Khawaja's marathon innings ended on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped him lbw, a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.

Todd Murphy (41) and Lyon (34) kept the Indian bowlers frustrated in a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket before Ashwin broke through for his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests.

Ashwin trapped Murphy lbw before dismissing Lyon to wrap up the innings.

In what has been a low-scoring series, all-rounder Green got his first international hundred with a boundary in the second session and was greeted with a hug from Khawaja.

India, who lead the series 2-1, were 36 for no loss in reply with Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) seeing off the final 10 overs of the day.

The home team need to win the Test to secure passage into the World Test Championships final at The Oval in June. Australia have already qualified for the showpiece event in England.