Women's T20 World Cup: India have task cut out against title holders Australia

India's women's cricketers will be aiming to accomplish what the country's senior men's team have not managed in a decade – winning a major ICC trophy.

The Indians face defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Thursday, with a heavy weight of expectations on their shoulders.

India qualified for the last four, albeit in unconvincing fashion, as they beat Ireland by five runs on a rain-adjusted target in their last group match at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

They lost to Australia in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup and in the recent Commonwealth Games gold medal match. They will be hoping to avenge that loss, which will be easier said than done.

Veteran Harmanpreet Kaur said India had gained confidence from having played Australia in a series at home last season, despite only winning one game – and that was on a super over.

"The brand of cricket we played [against Australia] gave us a lot of confidence," said Kaur. "We have a fair idea of how we have to go about the next game and we will make our plans accordingly."

Smriti Mandhana hit a T20 international career-best 87 as India made 155-6. Ireland were with 54-2 from 8.2 overs, with Gaby Lewis 32 not out, when rain ended play.

Australia's Grace Harris after winning their group match against South Africa in the 2023 T20 World Cup. AFP

The other danger team in the last-four stage is England.

England stormed into the semi-finals after smashing the highest-ever score at a Women's T20 World Cup in a crushing 114-run win over Pakistan in Cape Town.

The previous highest winning margin in the tournament was 113 runs, recorded by South Africa against Thailand in 2020.

England, who claimed the T20 World Cup in 2009, have won all four of their group-stage games and finished as Group B leaders. They face South Africa in the semis on Friday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 81 off 40 balls and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up England's 213 – beating South Africa's 195 against Thailand.

Pakistan could manage only 99-9 in response, with Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean picking up two wickets apiece.

The remaining three matches take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

Who are the top 20 highest-paid women's cricketers?