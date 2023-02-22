Mohammad Rizwan blasts first PSL century for Multan against Karachi

Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan continued his spectacular form in PSL 2023 as he cracked his first century in the competition for Multan Sultans against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

Rizwan had scored fifties in three of his first four games of the tournament and had remained not out in the other game. On Wednesday, Rizwan started off smoothly, easing to his first fifty from 42 balls.

He then turned on the afterburners, racing to his next fifty in just 18 balls. Rizwan finished unbeaten on 110 from 64 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Rizwan was outscored in a 85-run stand for the opening wicket with Shan Masood, who hit 51 from 33 balls. After Masood's departure, Rizwan took on the responsibility of raising the scoring rate.

During the mid innings break, Masood said he wanted to take the pressure of scoring quickly off Rizwan's shoulders.

"It was a bit of a relief. I was the only batter who was not scoring. It was important to take that pressure off Rizwan," the left-handed batsman said.

"I kept telling him that I could take on the bowlers. He is a special player and he is one of the best batters in the world at the moment."

Multan, however, did not cross the 200-run mark and had to settle for 196-2. Rilee Rossouw failed to get going, making 29 from 21 balls.