Shaheen Afridi makes triumphant return from injury for Lahore Qalandars in PSL

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi made a stellar comeback from injury as he guided his Lahore Qalandars team to a one-run win in the opening game of PSL 2023 in Multan on Monday night.

The left-arm quick last played competitive cricket three months back during the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where he aggravated a knee injury during the game against England.

After an extensive rehab programme, Afridi returned to lead Lahore's PSL title defence and he played a key role in clinching a tense victory over last year's finalists in the opening game of the season.

Lahore posted 175-6 batting first, thanks to Fakhar Zaman's 66 off 42 balls that included five sixes and three fours.

In the chase, Multan were in complete control of the game with openers Mohammad Rizwan (75 off 50 balls) and Shan Masood (35 off 31) adding 100 inside 13 overs.

Rizwan and Masood looked set to take their team to victory before Masood fell to Hussain Talat and Afridi bowled Rizwan with a superb off-cutter yorker.

From there, Lahore's famed pace attack – led by Afridi – dried up the runs through brilliant death bowling.

Fellow quick and final overs specialist Haris Rauf then bowled David Miller (25) with a searing yorker, leaving Multan needing 15 off the final six balls.

Lahore’s young fast bowler Zaman Khan kept his cool in the last over as Kieron Pollard was run-out off the second ball and Khushdil Shah’s back-to-back boundaries off the final two deliveries couldn’t take Multan across the line, with Lahore prevailing by one run.

Afridi (1-27) and Rauf (1-37) were at their brilliant best, nailing yorkers at will, which meant even seasoned slog overs hitters like Miller and Pollard could not get them away.

Earlier, both teams observed a minute’s silence before the game for the thousands who have died in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The start of the match was delayed after a fireworks show during the opening ceremony damaged part of one of the light towers.