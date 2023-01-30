Dubai Capitals keep their hopes alive with victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were left winless in eight games after the Dubai Capitals handed them a seven-wicket beating in the DP World ILT20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Capitals restricted Knight Riders to 149 for nine after putting them in to bat and then knocked off the winning runs in 17.4 overs for their third win in the tournament.

George Munsey struck 57 from 43 balls and featured in three valuable partnerships in the chase before falling when his team needed six runs for victory.

Munsey shared a 59-run stand for the opening wicket in 37 balls with Niroshan Dickwella, who stroked a 22-ball 37 consisting of a couple of sixes and four fours.

Dasun Shanaka (28 off 22) joined Munsey to help add 62 in 44 balls for the second wicket before the Capitals captain Rovman Powell (21 of 14) and Sikandar Raza completed the job.

The highlight of the Knight Riders’ innings was a 27-ball 52 from opener Joe Clarke and a 13-ball 23 from the captain Sunil Narine down the order. The next highest score was 15 from extras, which included 13 wides.

Hazrat Luqman did the early damage by removing Paul Stirling (0) and Dhananjaya de Silva (7) but the local lad went for 41 from his three overs, with Clarke smashing four consecutive boundaries in his second over and then a four and six in the next.

Adam Zampa pitched in with an excellent spell to finish with three for 16 from his four overs and Akif Raja cleaned up the tail with two for 23 from three, and he also had a hand in running out Narine.

It was another pitiful performance from the Knight Riders, who remain rooted at the bottom of the table on one point earned from the rained-off game against the Gulf Giants five days ago.