UAE's Under-19 T20 World Cup hopes end in Benoni

UAE’s hopes of making it to the Super Sixes in the first Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup were extinguished by South Africa.

Read more Theertha Satish proud to represent UAE at U19 World Cup

The national team fell to a 45-run loss to their tournament hosts in their final pool match in Benoni.

At the halfway stage, the tourists had harboured hopes of a shock win.

They limited the home team to 112-7 from their 20 overs, with their spinners excelling in particular.

Lavanya Keny took 2-10 from four overs of off spin, while leg spinner Vaishnave Mahesh took 2-22 from her quota. Seamer Indhuja Nandakumar also took two.

UAE’s optimism was punctured immediately in reply. Theertha Satish, the captain and the side’s outstanding batter, fell for one off the last ball of the third over.

Keny and fellow all-rounder Samaira Dharnidharka were the only players to reach double figures as UAE were bowled out for 67.