Virat Kohli smashes unbeaten 166 as India break record in Sri Lanka thrashing

India recorded their biggest-ever victory in one-day internationals after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI on Sunday.

Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball as India completed a 3-0 whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain's 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390-5 after opting to bat first.

Seamer Siraj then picked up 4-32 and played a role in a run-out, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each as India skittled Sri Lanka for 73 inside 22 overs.