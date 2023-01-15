Virat Kohli smashes unbeaten 166 as India break record in Sri Lanka thrashing

Masterclass from former captain as Sri Lanka are beaten by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram

The National
Jan 15, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

India recorded their biggest-ever victory in one-day internationals after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI on Sunday.

Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball as India completed a 3-0 whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ MORE
Muhammad Waseem lights up ILT20 as MI Emirates lay down marker

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain's 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390-5 after opting to bat first.

Seamer Siraj then picked up 4-32 and played a role in a run-out, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each as India skittled Sri Lanka for 73 inside 22 overs.

Updated: January 15, 2023, 3:02 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL