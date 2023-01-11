Denly and Sharafu visit school kids to drum up support for Sharjah Warriors - in pictures

Joe Denly, the former England opening batsman, and Alishan Sharafu attempted to win some support for their new International League T20 franchise with a meet and greet with students in Dubai.

The duo will be playing for Sharjah Warriors when the new 20-over competition begins in Dubai on Friday.

The six-team tournament includes three franchises who are owned by Indian Premier League franchises – Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The remaining three – Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and the Warriors – are having to attempt to build their own fanbases from scratch.

In the lead up to the tournament, Denly and Sharafu, who plays for the UAE national team, conducted a clinic for the pupils of the Indian International School in Dubai Silicon Oasis.