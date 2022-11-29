Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye shine as Team Abu Dhabi down Samp Army

Team Abu Dhabi returned to the top half of the table after an 18-run win over Morrisville Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye grabbed six wickets between them while Fabien Allen took two to restrict Samp Army to 82 for nine in reply to Abu Dhabi’s 100 for three.

Samp Army were reduced to 28 for eight before local boy Basil Hameed struck a face-saving 18-ball 47 not out to give the score respectability. It was also the American franchise's second successive defeat after three wins from their first three games.

READ MORE New York Strikers make it three in a row as they inflict first defeat on Samp Army

Abu Dhabi elected to bat but got off to the worst possible start when Alex Hales was bowled first ball by Ahmed Raza.

Chris Lynn and James Vince got going for Abu Dhabi with a 71-run stand in 40 deliveries for the second wicket before Chamika Karunaratne struck twice in succession.

He had Lynn (35) caught by David Miller at long-on off a full toss and took an excellent return catch to send back Brandon King from his next delivery for the Sri Lankan to return with the best bowling figures of two for 13 from two overs.

Abu Dhabi made a strong start with the ball, Afghanistan quick Naveen ul Haq conceding just two runs in his first over.

Hatzoglou struck a double blow in the next, dismissing Johnson Charles (2) with his second delivery and Moeen Ali (1) to a brilliant catch by Fabien Allen at cover to leave Samp Army at six for two.

Hatzoglou rattled David Miller’s stumps from his first delivery in his second spell to leave half the Samp Army side back in the dugout for 21 in 4.1 overs, the left arm leg spinner finishing with three for six.

Chennai Braves pulled off a six-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators in the second of the triple header on the night.

Jason Roy hit an unbeaten 57 and shared a 79-run opening partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) as the Gladiators posted 108 for three.

However, Dan Lawrence (40 off 18) and Carlos Brathwaite thumped four sixes in a seven-ball 27 as the Braves won with three balls to spare.