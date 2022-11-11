What time is Pakistan v England T20 World Cup 2022 final and is there a threat of rain?

After almost a month of intense 20-over brawls, we have out two finalists at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan and England will fight it out for the 20-over crown in Melbourne on Sunday in front of more than 90,000 fans. Whoever the winner is, it will be triumph for the format as both teams took their time to get into the groove before peaking to storm into the final.

How the teams qualified for the final

Pakistan were down and almost out after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe at the start of their campaign. But they summoned the 'cornered tigers' spirit that fuelled Imran Khan's 1992 50-over champions, also in Australia, to register wins over Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to secure their spot in the semi-finals. Had South Africa won their game against the Netherlands on the final day of group stage, Pakistan's campaign would have ended. But Babar Azam's team capitalised on every chance that came their way.

Then in the semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney, Pakistan played their best all-round cricket to stifle the Black Caps on a sluggish surface for 152-4 before their previously misfiring openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan joined the party with a century stand to pave the way to the final.

Their final opponents - England - had a more sedate passage through the group stage. England did lose to Ireland in a rain-curtailed match and saw their clash against Australia washed out. But the Three Lions won their other games against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to make it to the semis on net run rate.

In the semi-final, Jos Buttler's stars put in the most comprehensive performance of any team in the tournament as they restricted India's batting in Adelaide to 168-6. Their openers Buttler and Alex Hales then blasted the Indian bowlers to all sides of the park to complete a 10-wicket win - the second such chastening defeat in successive World Cups for India.

England batsmen Jos Buttler (R) and Alex Hales celebrate beating India in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022. EPA

What time is the T20 World Cup 2022 final?

The final between Pakistan and England will take place on Sunday, November 13, from 12pm UAE time.

Where is it being played?

The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

How to watch in the UAE?

The T20 World Cup 2022 can be seen live on Starzplay in the UAE. Subscriptions available at Dh29.99 a month. The match is also available to Switch TV customers for Dh4.99.

Weather and conditions

The pitch in Melbourne is ideal for fast bowlers. The massive dimensions of the ground making it very difficult to find the boundary ropes, but do allow for well-run twos and threes. The weather, however, could have a massive impact on the final. The forecast is for nearly 100 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms. There is almost a similar chance of rain and thunderstorm on the reserve day - Monday. That means even if we do have a final, it could be a rain-affected or shortened match.