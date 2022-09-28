Pakistan debutant Aamer Jamal bowls superb last over in tense Lahore T20 win over England

Pakistan's debutant all-rounder Aamer Jamal kept his cool in the final over of the match to help secure a six-run win over England in the fifth T20 in Lahore and hand the hosts a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday.

Defending 15 runs in the 20th over of the chase after experienced quick Haris Rauf had been hit for 41 runs from his four overs, Jamal kept England captain Moeen Ali quiet by bowling wide yorkers. Despite getting hit for a six off the third ball, Jamal nailed the wide yorkers to eke out victory.

Chasing a modest 146, Moeen (51 not out) failed to close out the game on a pitch that had indifferent bounce.

England never got going in their chase, losing both openers early before Dawid Malan chipped in with a dogged 36 and Moeen kept them in the hunt with a few late blows but the England captain left himself too much to do in the last over.

The win was set up by Pakistan's spinners, with part time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed (1-16), leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1-25) and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (1-9 from two overs) drying up the runs and taking wickets.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Pakistan's middle-order woes returned to haunt them as they crumbled to 88-6 after excellent spells from Mark Wood (3-20) and David Willey (2-23).

The in-form Mohammad Rizwan (63) struck another half-century and combined with the lower order to push Pakistan towards a respectable total as the home side were bowled out for 145 in 19 overs. England earned two run outs and Sam Curran was also among the wickets with figures of 2-23.

Another positive for England was the bowling form of pacer Wood. The right-arm quick again topped 95mph and is expected to be the main bowler for the Three Lions during the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The teams meet again at the same venue on Friday