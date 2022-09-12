Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian team for T20 World Cup

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the Indian team as selectors announced the squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts in Australia next month.

Read more Sri Lanka's Asia Cup hero Bhanuka Rajapaksa targets T20 World Cup success

Injuries had ruled both pacers out of the squad for the just-concluded Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was named as standby while Avesh Khan was dropped from India's pace arsenal for the tournament to be held from October 16 to November 13.

In the absence of Bumrah and Patel, India failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final after losing to eventual finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who both performed decently in the Asia Cup, were the other fast bowlers named in the 15-member squad.

The selectors also named squads for the upcoming home T20 series against Australia (September 20, 23 and 25) and South Africa (September 28, October 2, October 4).

Expand Autoplay India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 71st century during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 8, 2022. AFP

India’s top four remained intact with captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav expected to be the top oder in Australia.

Kohli scored prolifically in the Asia Cup on his return to international cricket after a lengthy break. He finished the tournament with 276 runs in five matches that included his long awaited 71st international century against Afghanistan in the last match, along with two half centuries.

India preferred to go with all-rounder Deepak Hooda for his few overs of off-spin in Australia in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, who injured his knee during the Asia Cup and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar