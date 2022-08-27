Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka by eight wickets with almost half the overs in hand in the opening game of the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 105 in the last over before Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out) smashed 83 runs in the powerplay to help Afghanistan reach 106-2 in 10.1 overs.

The islanders, who are the hosts the tournament in the UAE, didn’t recover from Fazalhaq Farooqi’s twin strikes in the maiden first over after being sent in to bat. The left-arm fast bowler trapped Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka off successive deliveries and took 3-11.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will be no pushovers in the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made a thumping start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

"There are no upsets against opposition teams. We have properly worked on this tournament," Nabi said. "We came early, worked hard and tried to acclimatise."

Afghanistan, who got Test status in 2017 and played their first five-day match against India a year later, have made giant strides in international cricket.

"We have come here to play as a proper Test nation. We are not here to participate and go back. We will fight on pitches that favour our strengths," said Nabi.

"We want to qualify for the next round [Super 4] the and give a tough time to opposition teams."

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who top-scored with 38, added 44 with Danushka Gunathilaka (17) before Afghanistan struck through its spinners Nabi, 2-14, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 2-24.

Sunday will see a blockbuster clash between India meet Pakistan in a Group A clash at the same venue.