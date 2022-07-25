Axar Patel's fireworks clinch ODI series against West Indies

All-rounder Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 64 off just 35 balls to help India clinch a thrilling two-wicket win with two balls to spare against the West Indies in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

West Indies opener Shai Hope hit 115 in his 100th ODI to help the hosts post a competitive 311-6 batting first. That total seemed enough at one point but fifties from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and then the game-changing innings from Patel - in his first ODI series for five years - secured an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

Patel cracked three fours and five sixes as India amassed 100 runs off the last 58 deliveries to win the match and extend their winning streak against the West Indies to 12 matches dating back to November, 2018.

Kyle Mayers, who had taken two early wickets and featured in two other dismissals, was entrusted with the final over with India needing eight.

He looked on course to deny the visitors until a full-toss was smashed for a straight six by Patel, beating the previous record of the highest chase at the venue - 272 by the West Indies against Pakistan in 1988.

Patel credited the experience he gained from the Indian Premier League for his innings under pressure.

"It's very special. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series," Patel, 28, said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

"When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience.

"We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. This is my first ODI [series] after nearly five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team."

Hope's 13th ODI century earlier in the day, just his second in the Caribbean, came off 135 balls and was decorated with eight fours and three sixes.

He received good support from Nicholas Pooran as the captain scored 74 in a 117-run fourth wicket partnership.

The teams meet again for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, and will then clash in a five-match T20 series.