Joe Root and Ollie Pope tons hand England control of Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand

Ollie Pope and Joe Root hit commanding centuries as England dominated world champions New Zealand's bowlers on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Read more Top 10 athletes on Instagram as Virat Kohli gains 200m followers

Pope hit his highest Test score of 145 while former captain Root continued his fabulous run with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 163 off 200 balls as England cruised to 473-5 by stumps.

The hosts needed a strong reply after the Black Caps amassed 553 in the first innings, and they got one in the form of Pope and Root who took full advantage of a docile pitch.

Pope's second Test century, and his first on English soil, came after he was handed a surprise promotion to No 3 by England captain Ben Stokes at the start of the series. It was Pope's first Test ton since scoring 135 not out in South Africa in January 2020.

The 24-year-old's England place has been in doubt at times in the last few years due to shoulder injuries and a lack of form. But, batting in a position he had never previously featured in for England or Surrey prior to the first Test, Pope has repaid the faith of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Root was in aggressive mood himself as he unfurled his full array of strokes for his 27th Test century. The star batsman needed only 116 balls to reach his fastest Test ton, picking up where he left off at Lord's with a second successive century.

His match-winning 115 not out had led England to a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Test world champions in the opening game.

Earlier, Alex Lees reached his highest Test score of 67 before becoming the only England batsman to fall in the first two sessions.

Lees had resumed on 34, while Pope had made 51 not out overnight, with both having survived a dropped catch by Daryl Mitchell on Saturday. Losing his concentration after the drinks break, Lees chased a wide ball from Matt Henry and edged it to Mitchell in the slips.

Just before lunch, Root got a reprieve when he top-edged Trent Boult to Tim Southee, who allowed the ball to squirm through his hands as he raised them high above his head in a failed bid to make a tough catch.

Within touching distance of his ton, Pope whipped Boult through mid-wicket for four and reached his milestone with a comfortable drive for two.

Root joined the party with a four to bring up a rapid-fire 50 in just 56 balls. England were scoring at a blistering pace and Pope's towering six off Henry was the signature stroke of his innings.

The boundaries kept flowing from both players as the stand accelerated past 150. Root enjoyed another stroke of luck to reach his century with a miscued cut that flashed past his stumps.

After taking tea at 331-2, with a wicketless session under their belts, England lost Pope at the start of the evening's play. He had just been forced into a change of pads and his new pair lasted only one ball, as he pulled Boult to fine leg.

Root joined in the applause as Pope walked off with 145 to his name - a significant and timely innings.

Having finally broken up England's centurions, Boult grabbed his second breakthrough with the second new ball to make Jonny Bairstow's stay a brief one.

Captain Stokes seemed to be in a hurry as he smashed six fours and two sixes in a 33-ball 46 before falling to Michael Bracewell.

England ended the day just 80 runs behind and will now look to gain a sizeable lead to put pressure on the Kiwis in the second innings.